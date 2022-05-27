Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 22:19 IST
Venture debt marketplace for startups 8vdx on Friday said it raised USD 3 million from Y Combinator and other investors.

The company, which offers venture debt to help founders minimise dilution across sectors and geographies, has offered USD 2.8 million in debt to 16 startups, including two from India in the last three months, as per an official statement. *************** * Indel Money to raise Rs 100 crore via NCDs Gold loans-focused non-bank lender Indel Money on Friday said that it intends to raise Rs 100 crore through a secured non-convertible debentures issue.

The issue opened on Friday and will offer a coupon yielding up to 11.50 per cent per annum, as per an official statement.

***************** * Tata AIA Life Insurance launches new plan Tata AIA Life Insurance on Friday launched a savings plan in which one can adjust the bonus against premium payments.

The plan provides an option to receive an accumulated cash bonus from the end of the very first month, as per an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

