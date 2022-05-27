BookMyShow sees rush of users post-Covid wave with highest-ever ticket bookings

Online ticketing and entertainment platform BookMyShow on Friday said that it is witnessing a rush of users with easing of Covid-related curbs as it recorded the highest-ever ticket booking of 2.9 crore on its platform in April this year.

The company said that its Transaction Video on-Demand (TVOD) streaming platform also recorded the highest transaction in April with sales of 52,000 crore streams.

''BookMyShow has achieved a remarkable milestone across both its key content pillars – cinema vertical and the TVOD platform BookMyShow Stream – in April 2022, setting the tone for the Indian movie entertainment industry, surpassing pre-pandemic numbers by a landslide,'' Bookmyshow Cinemas COO Ashish Saksena said in a statement.

In January 2020, Bookmyshow had crossed 22 million ticket sales from its platform.

Between October 2020 and February 2021, its monthly sale average was over 20 lakh tickets with the highest being over 5 million in January 2021.

Between October 2021 and March 2022, the average monthly ticket sales reached 1.2 crore, indicating a six times growth in consumption since the end of the first Covid wave.

''In October 2021, we sold 7 million tickets within just 9 days of the month when occupancy restrictions were eased for cinemas in India,'' the statement said.

In the case of TVOD, BookMyShow said that it has observed 35 per cent of its transacting consumers stream content on BookMyShow Stream.

''BookMyShow crossed a stupendous 29 million tickets sold on the platform in April 2022, a phenomenal success that comes close on the heels of the platform's previous highest record of crossing 26 million tickets in March 2022,'' the statement said.

