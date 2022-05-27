Left Menu

School principal, another injured after miscreants open fire

Two people were injured on Friday after a group of miscreants opened fire near a school along Delhi-Yamunotri highway, police said. Four people, including two minors, were held following a brief encounter with police after the incident.The miscreants were having an argument near the school when Chauhan reached there.

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 27-05-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 22:32 IST
School principal, another injured after miscreants open fire
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were injured on Friday after a group of miscreants opened fire near a school along Delhi-Yamunotri highway, police said. The injured include the school principal Amit Chauhan, they said. Four people, including two minors, were held following a brief encounter with police after the incident.

''The miscreants were having an argument near the school when Chauhan reached there. One of them then opened fire to scare the principal,'' Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar said. The police team also seized a country-made pistol from the possession of the culprits. PTI CORR CDN SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022