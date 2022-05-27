School principal, another injured after miscreants open fire
Two people were injured on Friday after a group of miscreants opened fire near a school along Delhi-Yamunotri highway, police said. Four people, including two minors, were held following a brief encounter with police after the incident.The miscreants were having an argument near the school when Chauhan reached there.
Two people were injured on Friday after a group of miscreants opened fire near a school along Delhi-Yamunotri highway, police said. The injured include the school principal Amit Chauhan, they said. Four people, including two minors, were held following a brief encounter with police after the incident.
''The miscreants were having an argument near the school when Chauhan reached there. One of them then opened fire to scare the principal,'' Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar said. The police team also seized a country-made pistol from the possession of the culprits. PTI CORR CDN SRY
