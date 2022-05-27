U.S. says GM Mexican plant workers vote shows bargaining benefits

Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 23:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@gmapj)
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Friday the vote by General Motors workers at a pickup truck plant in Mexico to approve a new contract "demonstrates the significant benefits of true collective bargaining."

Reuters reported earlier this month GM agreed to a 8.5% wage hike with a new, independent union at its plant in the central Mexican city of Silao. Tai said under labor protections under the USMCA trade deal that "workers no longer have to tolerate contracts negotiated behind their backs and have the right to vote on an agreement after it's negotiated."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

