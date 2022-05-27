Left Menu

Fire at building in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-05-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 23:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a multi-storey building near a market in Noida on Friday night, officials said.

The fire is suspected to have started from an ATM kiosk on the ground floor before it engulfed the building in the Bhangel area, the officials said.

''Fire service officials along with water tenders have been rushed to the spot. Efforts are underway to douse the fire,'' a local police official said.

Further details awaited.

