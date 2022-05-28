Left Menu

U.S. extends tariff exclusions on Chinese COVID-19 medical products

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2022 01:09 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 01:09 IST
The U.S. Trade Representative's office on Friday said it extended tariff exclusions on Chinese-made medical products needed to address the COVID-19 pandemic for another six months, to Nov. 30.

The exclusions from tariffs of up to 25% imposed by former President Donald Trump's administration were granted in 2020 and were subsequently extended, but were due to expire on May 31, USTR said. Products affected by the extension include face masks, surgical gloves, hospital gowns, and other related products and devices.

