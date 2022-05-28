Marengo CIMS Hospital Launches the Only JCI Accredited Multi Super Speciality Emergency Department in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India – Business Wire India • The three emergencies that claim the most lives are brain strokes, heart attack and Road Traffic Accidents.

• Marengo CIMS offers “SABSE FAST AAPKE PAAS” Ambulance within 15 minutes ​ Marengo CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad revamps the EMERGENCY department with redefined protocols as per JCI standards with 11 dedicated beds to address emergencies from brain stroke, heart attacks and road traffic accidents as ‘Every minute counts every life matters’.

Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation and certification is recognised as a global leader for healthcare quality of care and patient safety. There are only 36 JCI accredited hospitals in India.

A study on brain strokes, heart attacks and road accident-related deaths reveal that stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disability in India. Gujarat registers approx. 18000 brain stroke cases per month. With over 1.51 lac road accident-related deaths in 2019, India ranks first in the number of road accident deaths across the 199 countries and accounts for almost 11% of the accident-related deaths in the World.

The endeavour of the revamped ER is to save more lives during the Golden Hour and arrest fatalities arising from emergencies. What increases the challenges in saving these lives are that many hospital Emergency departments are not equipped to handle brain stroke and heart attacks and precious time is lost as patients are not aware of which ER to go to during such emergencies Marengo CIMS Hospital is the largest, multi super speciality, JCI and NABH accredited hospital in Ahmedabad have developed the Emergency department as a Centre of Excellence (COE) with facilities focusing on protocols to save brain stroke, heart attack and road accident victims lives. Marengo CIMS hospital has a central toll-free Emergency helpline number - 1800 309 9999 - and has the only ambulance service that reaches within 15 minutes in Ahmedabad city.

The other features of the 24 x 7 Emergency are the best JCI protocols, senior consultants available at night, no additional emergency charges post 8 PM, Golden Hour protocols, international guidelines, Stroke ready protocols, multi-disciplinary team, Specialised Isolation Rooms, CT, MRI, Cath Lab and Operation theatre near ER.

Dr Raajiv Singhal, Founding Member, MD & CEO, Marengo Asia Healthcare said, “A good Emergency department contributes to reduced fatality rates, enhances treatment outcomes, minimises rehabilitation time, and limits treatment costs for many patients. Every reputed, super-specialty hospital should include an ER with quick response time as an indispensable part of the healthcare unit. With all the support functions in place, well-trained and dedicated clinicians quick to act, we aim to set new benchmarks in redefining ER facilities and change the face of healthcare.” Dr Keyur Parikh, Chairman Marengo CIMS hospital said, “Brain strokes and heart attacks are increasingly affecting the young population in the 25 to 35 age group and claiming untimely lives. Road accidents related deaths are also on the rise. Our endeavour is to create increased awareness of recognising the symptoms of a stroke and a heart attack and help build awareness on the Golden Hour. Our efforts in introducing refreshed protocols are to strengthen the medical response and the response of the support functions. It is also to create a matrix where a patient or an attendant is able to get medical help seamlessly and we are able to save more and more lives lost due to these circumstances.” About Marengo Asia CIMS Hospital CIMS Marengo Asia Network Hospital is a 350-bedded multi-super specialty, modern, patient–friendly “Green Hospital “providing a range of outpatient and inpatient preventive, diagnostic and treatment services. The hospital provides world-class treatment and excellent healthcare services for most diseases and medical problems with one of the highest success rates in India. Delivering the highest standards of global healthcare, CIMS Hospital is accredited by JCI – Joint Commission International (USA), NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers) and NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) for providing quality healthcare and patient safety across India. To Watch the Video, Click on the Link Below: Emergency and Trauma Department Revamped | Marengo CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad PWR PWR

