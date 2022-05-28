Left Menu

Inox Wind Q4 loss widens to Rs 256 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 13:43 IST
Inox Wind Q4 loss widens to Rs 256 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Inox Wind has reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 255.76 crore for the March quarter, mainly due to lower revenues.

The consolidated net loss of the company stood at Rs 105.87 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income in the quarter dropped to Rs 183.92 crore from Rs 295.46 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full fiscal 2021-22, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 429.80 crore, as against Rs 307.12 crore loss in FY21.

Total income in the fiscal too declined to Rs 708.14 crore from Rs 783.42 crore in 2020-21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022