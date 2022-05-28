Left Menu

Pradhan visits bp's Global Business Services Centre in Pune

Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday visited bps Global Business Services Centre in Pune as he looked to get the first-hand experience of digitisation efforts by the UK oil major.During his visit, Pradhan interacted with leadership and employees at the centre, bp said in a statement.Varsha Singh, Vice-President and Head, bp India Pune centre, said, It was a privilege to host Minister Pradhan at our Pune centre today.

During his visit, Pradhan interacted with leadership and employees at the centre, bp said in a statement.

Varsha Singh, Vice-President and Head, bp India Pune centre, said, ''It was a privilege to host Minister Pradhan at our Pune centre today. We are delighted that he interacted with our employees and was present with us to see the centre we set up in the middle of the pandemic. ''The centre draws upon digital talent and skills which are critical in solving complex business problems for bp globally as it pivots itself from an international oil company to an international energy company.'' Launched in 2021, the bp-owned and operated centre aims to provide business processing and advanced analytics capabilities in support of bp businesses worldwide and is expected to employ around 2,000 staff. The centre in India seeks to further extend its work with analytics and data science capabilities to pursue better business outcomes.

Co-located within bp's major global business services (GBS) operations centre in Pune is also a Digital Hub that aims to create, grow and deliver a range of digital solutions to help transform bp's core operations, extend its customer interfaces and support new and emerging business models.

Operational since July 2021, with an initial headcount of up to 100 digital engineering, data, information security and design specialists, its teams have the technical depth and capability to explore, experiment, develop and execute digital solutions.

The centre has been conferred with the coveted LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environment Design) Gold certification, reinforcing bp's commitment towards sustainability, right from water and energy conservation to sustainable material and resources used, ensuring an optimal indoor environment quality for its people, the statement said.

''Make digitisation simple so that people at the bottom of the pyramid can gain. Energy transition should lead to new pathways of convenience,'' the statement quoted Pradhan as saying.

