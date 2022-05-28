Left Menu

IFB Industries Q4 loss at Rs 28 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 18:52 IST
IFB Industries reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 28.29 crore for fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 7.71 crore for January-March period a year ago, IFB Industries said in a regulatory filing.

However, total income was up at Rs 904.86 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 832.14 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were Rs 948.30 crore as compared with Rs 802.19 crore earlier.

Revenue from home appliances was at Rs 702.12 crore as against Rs 645.39 crore.

The engineering segment was at Rs 169.10 crore compared with Rs 165.01 crore.

Revenue from the motor segment was at Rs 17.84 crore and Rs 35.55 crore from steel.

For fiscal year ended March 2022, total income was up at Rs 3,433.47 crore from Rs 2,823.16 crore in previous fiscal year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

