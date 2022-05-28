Left Menu

VA Tech WABAG Ltd clocks standalone Q4 profit at Rs 32.14 cr

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-05-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 19:07 IST
VA Tech WABAG Ltd clocks standalone Q4 profit at Rs 32.14 cr
  • Country:
  • India

VA Tech WABAG Ltd has reported standalone profit for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 at Rs 32.14 crore, the company said on Saturday.

The city-based water treatment player had reported standalone profit at Rs 32.82 crore registered corresponding quarter previous year, a company statement said here.

For the year ending March 31, 2022 the standalone profit grew to Rs 92.18 crore from Rs 73.03 crore registered year ago.

The standalone total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 665.53 crore, as against Rs 701.09 crore registered corresponding quarter previous year. For the year ending March 31, 2022 standalone total income went up to Rs 2,170.87 crore, from Rs 1,852.89 crore registered last year.

The company in a statement, said the order intake during the year ending March 31, 2022 was at Rs 3,647 crore pushing the overall order book to breach Rs 10,000 crore including framework contacts.

Commenting on the financial performance, company Chairman Rajiv Mittal said, ''We continue to maintain our order book position of over Rs 10,000 crore along with our steady revenue growth.'' ''As has been our commitment, once again we deliver a profitable growth in this year as well. We continue to remain cash positive, which is very heartening to note,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022