Left Menu

Shriram Properties posts Rs 64.4 cr profit in Jan-Mar quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 20:57 IST
Shriram Properties posts Rs 64.4 cr profit in Jan-Mar quarter
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Shriram Properties on Saturday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 64.4 crore for the quarter ended March.

Its net loss stood at Rs 3.15 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 236.5 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 157.33 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net profit stood at Rs 17.68 crore in the last fiscal year as against the net loss of Rs 68.2 crore in the 2020-21 financial year.

Total income rose to Rs 517.80 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal from Rs 501.3 crore in the preceding years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022