Shriram Properties posts Rs 64.4 cr profit in Jan-Mar quarter

Realty firm Shriram Properties on Saturday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 64.4 crore for the quarter ended March.

Its net loss stood at Rs 3.15 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 236.5 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 157.33 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net profit stood at Rs 17.68 crore in the last fiscal year as against the net loss of Rs 68.2 crore in the 2020-21 financial year.

Total income rose to Rs 517.80 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal from Rs 501.3 crore in the preceding years.

