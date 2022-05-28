Uflex Q4 profit up 32% to Rs 350.6 cr, revenue rises 50.8%

Packaging materials and solution company Uflex Ltd on Saturday reported a 32.32 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 350.59 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 264.95 crore during the January-March quarter a year ago, Uflex said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operation was up 50.83 per cent to Rs 3,867.75 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,564.17 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Uflex’s total expenses were at Rs 3,457.39 crore, up 54.66 per cent in Q4/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 2,235.47 crore.

Its revenue from ''Flexible Packaging Activities'' was up 53.28 per cent to Rs 3,790.30 crore as against Rs 2,472.67 crore.

However, engineering activities were down 9.68 per cent to Rs 92 crore as against Rs 101.87 crore of Q4 FY 2020-21.

Commenting on the results, Uflex Group CFO Rajesh Bhatia said: ''Our performance in the quarter is reflective of our determined approach to match the fast-paced consumption environment with enhanced production volumes. Across all fronts – be it production/sales volumes, Revenue, EBITDA and PAT, new highs have been achieved in Q4 as well as in full FY 21-22.'' For the fiscal year ended March 2022, Uflex's revenue from operation was up 47.68 per cent at Rs 13,127.14 crore. It had reported revenue from operation of Rs 8,888.90 crore in the previous fiscal.

Uflex is India’s largest multinational flexible packaging materials and solution company and a leading global player in polymer sciences.

It has packaging film manufacturing facilities in India, the UAE, Mexico, Egypt, the US, Poland, Russia, Nigeria and Hungary.

