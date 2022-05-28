Preparations afoot at Duhai Depot for arrival of India's first RRTS train

Preparations are afoot at Duhai Depot in Ghaziabad for the arrival of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) train from Gujarat, an official statement said on Saturday. The first set of RRTS trains was handed over to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on May 7 at Savli in Gujarat. “First RRTS will soon arrive at Duhai Depot in Ghaziabad. The depot is gearing up for its arrival as tracks have been laid out, and preparations are being made for the testing of the train there,” the statement by NCRTC said. An administrative building has also been constructed in the depot for the operation of RRTS trains, it said. “For the testing and maintenance of RRTS trains, 11 stabling lines, two workshop lines, three Internal-Bay Lines (IBL) and one Heavy Internal Cleaning line are being constructed,” the statement said. The construction of a workshop and one IBL line is in the final stage, while the construction of the rest of the lines has been completed, it said.

Only after the success of pre-operational trials, the train is made operational for passengers.

“Along with this, the construction of the viaduct connecting the Duhai RRTS station with Duhai Depot is also going on. With the completion of this viaduct, the line will be ready for the trains to exit the depot. The track laying and installation of overhead electrification system (OHE) in the priority section is also in progress,” the statement said.

The 17 km long priority section has five stations, namely Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. NCRTC is planning to commence the trial runs on the priority section by the end of this year and to make it operational for the public by 2023. The entire corridor will be made operational by 2025. PTI AKM SRY

