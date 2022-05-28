SpiceJet plane returns to Mumbai after windshield crack observed

A SpiceJet plane, which was heading to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, returned to Mumbai on Saturday after a crack was observed on the windshield, according to an official statement.

''On May 28, SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-385 (Mumbai-Gorakhpur). During cruise, windshield outer pane was observed to be cracked,'' the airline's spokesperson said.

The pilot-in-command decided to return to Mumbai, the spokesperson said.

The air traffic controller was apprised and the aircraft landed safely at the Mumbai airport, the spokesperson added.

