Nepal plane missing with 22 people on board - officials
Reuters | Kathmandu | Updated: 29-05-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 11:14 IST
A plane operated by a private airline in Nepal went missing on Sunday with 22 people on board, airline and government officials told Reuters.
The small plane was flying from the tourist town of Pokhara to Jomsom in west Nepal, they said.
