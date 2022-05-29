Left Menu

6 people, including Maharashtra family, killed as car falls into ravine in Sikkim

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 29-05-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 15:53 IST
6 people, including Maharashtra family, killed as car falls into ravine in Sikkim
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A family of five people from Maharashtra and their driver were killed when their car plunged into the ravine in North Sikkim, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Kedung Bhir, 13 km away from the popular tourist destination of Lachung, on Saturday around 8 pm, they said.

The family, which came on a vacation to Sikkim, were heading to Lachung from the capital Gangtok when the accident happened, police said.

The vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the ravine, hundreds of feet below, they said.

The deceased were identified as Suresh Punamia, Tural Punamia, Hiral Punamia, Devanshi Punamia and Jayan Parimar, and their driver Somi Biswakarma, police said.

The bodies were recovered by the police with help of the Army and the locals on Sunday, they said.

An investigation has been started, police said.

