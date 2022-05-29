Centre implementing infra projects worth Rs 1,34,200 crore in NE: Sitharaman
- Country:
- India
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the Centre is implementing various rail, road, and air connectivity projects worth Rs 1,34,200 crore in the northeast.
Addressing the 'Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence' conclave here, she said the Union government has been pumping in huge money in developing a number of infrastructure projects throughout the region.
''We are carrying out 20 railway projects worth Rs 74,000 crore for 2,011 km, which are spread across the northeast,'' Sitharaman said.
The Centre is also developing 4,000 km of roads in the region at a total cost of Rs 58,000 crore, she added.
''There are 15 ongoing air connectivity projects in the northeast, costing around Rs 2,200 crore,'' the finance minister said.
She, however, did not mention the completion period of these projects.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Union Finance
- Sitharaman
- northeast
ALSO READ
Competition Comm needs to have a 'proactive understanding' about mergers and acquisitions: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Govt to give Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries for 12 cylinders in a year, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Govt cuts excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, diesel by Rs 6 per litre, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Centre implementing rail, road, air connectivity projects worth Rs 1,34,200 crore in northeast: FM Nirmala Sitharaman at Assam conclave.
Sri Lankan High Commissioner Moragoda discusses economic cooperation with Nirmala Sitharaman