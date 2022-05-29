UAE's ADQ to invest $10 bln in projects with Egypt, Jordan - WAM
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ will allocate $10 billion in investment for projects with Egypt and Jordan, the United Arab Emirates state news agency WAM reported on Sunday, citing the Industry and Advanced Technology Minister Sultan Al Jaber.
ADQ has become the leading vehicle for outbound investments from Abu Dhabi, managing about $110 billion in assets, according to Global SWF. It acquired a 45% stake in commodities trader Louis Dreyfus Co (LDC) in 2021. The partnerships will focus on areas of mutual interest including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, minerals, petrochemicals and textiles, the state news agency (MENA) reported in a separate statement on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Abu Dhabi
- MENA
- United Arab Emirates'
- Jordan
- Egypt
ALSO READ
Abu Dhabi's IHC invests Rs 15,400 crore in Adani group firms
Abu Dhabi-based IHC invests $2 billion in Adani group companies
Heads of affected local bodies in Kerala may get magisterial powers to overcome wild boar menace
Vijayan visits UAE consulate to convey Kerala's condolences over demise of Abu Dhabi ruler
COLUMN-Hurricane season menaces already stretched U.S. diesel supply: Kemp