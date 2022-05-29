10 killed, 20 injured in Bangladesh bus accident: Police

At least 10 people, including a minor, were killed and 20 others injured after a passenger bus met with an accident in Southwestern Bangladesh on Sunday, police said.

The accident happened in Barishal district's Wazirpur after the bus driver of lost control of the vehicle following which the bus hit a roadside tree. "Ten people lost their lives almost immediately and 20 others wounded after the bus hit a roadside tree in Barishal on Sunday morning," a senior police official said.

Ali Arshad, the police station's in-charge of Wazirpur, said the injured ones have been sent to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

The district administration had launched an investigation on the accident.

