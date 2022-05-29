Left Menu

10 killed, 20 injured in Bangladesh bus accident: Police

PTI | Dhalpur | Updated: 29-05-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 18:55 IST
10 killed, 20 injured in Bangladesh bus accident: Police

A passenger bus veered off the road and rammed into a roadside tree in Southwestern Bangladesh on Sunday, killing at least 10 people, including a minor, police said.

The accident happened in Barishal district’s Wazirpur after the bus driver lost control of the vehicle.

“Ten people lost their lives almost immediately and 20 others wounded after the bus hit a roadside tree in Barishal on Sunday morning,” a senior police official said.

Ali Arshad, the police station’s in-charge of Wazirpur, said the injured ones have been sent to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

The district administration had launched an investigation into the accident.

