Nepal authorities recover bodies of 14 persons who were on board crashed plane

Reuters | Kathmandu | Updated: 30-05-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 10:38 IST
Rescue workers in Nepal have so far recovered 14 bodies from the crash site of a small plane carrying 22 people that went down in a remote region, an airport official said on Monday.
"The search for others is continuing," said Tek Raj Sitaula, a spokesman for the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital Kathmandu.
