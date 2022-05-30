Seven killed in AP road accident

At least seven persons were killed and 11 others injured in a ghastly road accident at Rentachintala in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh after midnight on Sunday.

An overloaded mini-van rammed into a stationary lorry near an electricity sub-station in Rentachintala, killing six people on the spot. Another woman succumbed while undergoing treatment in hospital, police sources said.

The mini-van was carrying at least 38 persons, who were returning from a pilgrimage to Srisailam, police said.

''We are investigating the cause of the accident. So far the toll is seven and some of the injured, with serious wounds, have been shifted to Government General Hospital in Guntur for better treatment,'' a police official said over the phone.

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the accident. He requested the government to extend aid to the kin of the deceased and ensure the better treatment to the injured.

