Russian cenbank restricts trading in some foreign shares

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 30-05-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 12:17 IST
Russia Central Bank Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian central bank on Monday said it will restrict trading in some foreign shares that are traded on the SPB Exchange, the country's second-largest bourse, citing the need to protect investors' rights and interests.

The central bank said the decision applies to foreign stocks that have been blocked by international clearing houses, except for shares of foreign companies that carry out "production and economic activity mostly in Russia."

The bank did not disclose the list of shares it was restricting trading in.

