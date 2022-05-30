Left Menu

Nissan India inaugurates new corporate headquarters in Gurugram

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 12:25 IST

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Automaker Nissan Motor India on Monday said it has inaugurated its new corporate headquarters in Gurugram.

The facility will house key functions, including sales, marketing, aftersales, finance, human resources and corporate communications, among others.

''This new office fuels an atmosphere of positivity, innovation, and teamwork. Nissan India's new office will continue to build on our philosophy of people first and encourage our employees to foster ideas that drive innovation,'' Nissan India President Frank Torres said in a statement.

Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said the company's new corporate headquarters will help in creating an ecosystem to build the business in a new age environment of flexible workplaces conducive to the growth of people and ideas.

The automaker has a manufacturing plant (RNAIPL) in Oragadam in Chennai, a digital center in Kerala, Research & Development Center (RNTBCI) and Nissan Financial Services in Chennai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

