Left Menu

FTSE 100 hits 1-month high, Countryside soars after takeover approach

The blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed 0.4% to hit its highest level since April 22, while the midcap index jumped 1.0% to hit its highest since May 5. Countryside Partnerships shot up 28.7% to a more than three-month high after Inclusive Capital, which owns about 9.2% of Countryside, said it is looking to engage with homebuilder for a possible takeover offer valuing it at about 1.47 billion pounds ($1.86 billion).

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-05-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 13:08 IST
FTSE 100 hits 1-month high, Countryside soars after takeover approach
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 touched a more than one-month high on Monday, as an easing in China's COVID-19 curbs boosted optimism across Asian and European markets, while Countryside soared after its shareholder made a second approach to buy the homebuilder. The blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed 0.4% to hit its highest level since April 22, while the midcap index jumped 1.0% to hit its highest since May 5.

Countryside Partnerships shot up 28.7% to a more than three-month high after Inclusive Capital, which owns about 9.2% of Countryside, said it is looking to engage with a homebuilder for a possible takeover offer valuing it at about 1.47 billion pounds ($1.86 billion). The wider housing index rose 2.6%.

Ted Baker rose 1.9% after a report said that Juicy Couture owner Authentic Brands is the British fashion chain's preferred bidder and that the two firms could agree on a 300 million pound ($379.35 million) deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022