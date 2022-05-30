Aluminum futures rise on fresh bets

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 13:47 IST
Aluminum prices on Monday marginally increased by 0.68 percent to Rs 243.20 per kilogram in futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminum contracts for June delivery increased by Rs 1.65 or 0.68 percent to Rs 243.20 per kg in a business turnover of 2,585 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders amid demand from consumer industries, supported aluminum prices in the futures market.

