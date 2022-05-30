Aluminum futures rise on fresh bets

Aluminum prices on Monday marginally increased by 0.68 percent to Rs 243.20 per kilogram in futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminum contracts for June delivery increased by Rs 1.65 or 0.68 percent to Rs 243.20 per kg in a business turnover of 2,585 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders amid demand from consumer industries, supported aluminum prices in the futures market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)