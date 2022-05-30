INDIA TO BE THE NEXT GLOBAL HUB FOR FURNITURE MANUFACTURING & WOODWORKING INDUSTRY

INDIAWOOD 2022, Asia's largest platform for the Indian woodworking, furniture & mattress manufacturing sector.

BENGALURU, India, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 12th edition of INDIAWOOD to be held from 2nd - 6th June, 2022 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) organised by NuernbergMesse India is all set to offer a strategic roadmap for the woodworking & furniture manufacturing sector in India. www.indiawood.com The show will be a one-stop solution for technology, machinery, raw materials, components, production processes, tools & accessories. The platform will offer stakeholders in the sector to understand opportunities & challenges and augment the competitiveness of furniture manufacturing industry.

INDIAWOOD will present market leaders from both the demand and supply side, who have successfully enabled the growth of this sector over the years. With country pavilions from Germany, USA, Canada, Turkey, Malaysia, Finland, Estonia, Taiwan, amongst others, the five-day event will offer a comprehensive range of innovative products and provide information on the latest technological developments.

Spread over 64,000 sq. meters plus area with 5 dedicated themed halls, the event is expected to attract a record number of visitors. Visitors from all quarters including furniture manufacturers, kitchen manufacturers, saw millers, board manufacturers, fittings and component manufactures, traders, architects, builders, and interior designers can look forward to the latest in technologies, materials, and innovations over the five-day event. Speaking on the occasion, Sonia Prashar, Managing Director and Chairperson of the Board, NuernbergMesse India said, ''As India strives to become a manufacturing hub for the world, key initiatives, such as 'Make in India' and 'Vocal for Local', have played a huge role in terms of giving a boost to the manufacturing sector, including furniture manufacture. In current times as the demand for furniture continues to increase, we are confident that the platform of INDIAWOOD will succeed in providing the relevant technologies and solutions to meet the demands of this sector'' ' Wood in Architecture and Design (WAD)', one day conference, to be held on the 3rd of June, concurrent to INDIAWOOD will aim to bring the traditionalists and the modernists on a common platform to explore the versatility, durability, and application of wood in architecture and design. The event is expected to attract Architects, Structural Engineers, Designers and Mass-Timber manufacturers amongst others. www.w-a-d.in 'INDIA MATTRESSTECH + UPHOLSTERY SUPPLIES EXPO (IME)', the 6th International Trade Fair for Mattress and Upholstery Production Technology, Machinery, Supplies, Production Tools and Accessories, held concurrently from 2nd-5th June at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre will offer value for visiting buyers and participating companies.

www.indiamattresstechexpo.com About NuernbergMesse India NuernbergMesse is one of the 15 largest trade fair companies in the world. Its portfolio covers around 120 national and international trade fairs and congresses at the Nuernberg location and worldwide. It is the people, their ideas and products, which have made NürnbergMesse a globally successful trade fair company. Every year, about 35,000 exhibitors (international share: 44%) and up to 1.5 million visitors (international share of trade visitors: 26%) participate in the own, partner and guest events of the NürnbergMesse Group, which is present with subsidiaries in China, North America, Brazil, Italy, India, Austria and Greece (Forum S.A). Worldwide, the NürnbergMesse Group has a network of about 51 representative agencies which are active in over 116 countries. As the Indian representative for the NürnbergMesse Group we assist and support Indian companies in expanding their business into global markets and international companies into the Indian market.

