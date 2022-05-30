Ashiana Housing's FY22 sales bookings rise 7 pc to Rs 573.25 cr

Realty firm Ashiana Housing Ltd's sales bookings rose 7 per cent to Rs 573.25 crore in the last fiscal on improved demand.

According to an investor's presentation, the company said its sales bookings increased to Rs 573.25 crore in the 2021-22 financial year from Rs 534.68 crore in the preceding fiscal.

''Sales price improved to Rs 3,883 per square feet in FY22 from Rs 3,571 per square feet in the FY21, driven by increasing prices across projects and changing mix towards higher-priced projects,'' the company said.

In terms of volume, the sales bookings declined to 14.76 lakh square feet in the last fiscal from 14.97 lakh square feet in the previous year.

The company constructed 16.20 lakh square feet in FY22 compared to 11.66 lakh square feet in the preceding year.

During the last fiscal, the company acquired land parcels in Gurgaon (22.1 acres), Pune (11.93 acres), Jaipur (8.6 acres), Jamshedpur (3.96 acres) and two land parcels in Chennai (15.64 acres and 9.93 acres). ''Total potential saleable area in these new parcels will be around 61 Lakhs sq ft,'' according to the presentation.

Ashiana Housing's total income fell to Rs 233.59 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 259.31 crore in 2020-21. The company posted a net loss of Rs 7.04 crore in 2021-22 fiscal against Rs 1.72 crore profit in the previous year.

The Delhi-based company has a presence in Jaipur, Bhiwadi, Jodhpur, Jamshedpur, Neemrana, South of Gurgaon (Sohna), Lavasa, Halol, Chennai and Kolkata.

