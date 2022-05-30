Left Menu

Ashiana Housing's FY22 sales bookings rise 7 pc to Rs 573.25 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 13:48 IST
Ashiana Housing's FY22 sales bookings rise 7 pc to Rs 573.25 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Ashiana Housing Ltd's sales bookings rose 7 per cent to Rs 573.25 crore in the last fiscal on improved demand.

According to an investor's presentation, the company said its sales bookings increased to Rs 573.25 crore in the 2021-22 financial year from Rs 534.68 crore in the preceding fiscal.

''Sales price improved to Rs 3,883 per square feet in FY22 from Rs 3,571 per square feet in the FY21, driven by increasing prices across projects and changing mix towards higher-priced projects,'' the company said.

In terms of volume, the sales bookings declined to 14.76 lakh square feet in the last fiscal from 14.97 lakh square feet in the previous year.

The company constructed 16.20 lakh square feet in FY22 compared to 11.66 lakh square feet in the preceding year.

During the last fiscal, the company acquired land parcels in Gurgaon (22.1 acres), Pune (11.93 acres), Jaipur (8.6 acres), Jamshedpur (3.96 acres) and two land parcels in Chennai (15.64 acres and 9.93 acres). ''Total potential saleable area in these new parcels will be around 61 Lakhs sq ft,'' according to the presentation.

Ashiana Housing's total income fell to Rs 233.59 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 259.31 crore in 2020-21. The company posted a net loss of Rs 7.04 crore in 2021-22 fiscal against Rs 1.72 crore profit in the previous year.

The Delhi-based company has a presence in Jaipur, Bhiwadi, Jodhpur, Jamshedpur, Neemrana, South of Gurgaon (Sohna), Lavasa, Halol, Chennai and Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022