Product of the Year : Celebrating the Best Product Innovations in India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Product of the Year, the world’s largest consumer voted award for product innovation, unveiled the “Product of the Year 2022” Winners.

Innovative products across various categories including, Air Cooler, Blended Oil, Breakfast Cereal, Ceiling Fan, Engine Oil (Cars), Inverter, Juicer Mixer Grinder, Life Insurance Plans, Nutrition Supplement for Diabetics, OTG, Plywood, Sample Question Papers, Semi Automatic Washing Machine, Water Heater and Water Purifier have been voted and recognized as “Product of the Year 2022” by consumers across India.

Below is a list of Product of the Year 2022 Winners: 1) Air Cooler - Havells Cooler Fresco I 32 2) Blended Oil - Emami Healthy & Tasty Advans 3) Breakfast Cereal - Kellogg Froot Loops 4) Ceiling Fan - Havells Stealth Puro Air 5) Engine Oil (Cars) - Castrol Magnatec 6) Inverter - Luminous Icon 7) Juicer Mixer Grinder - Havells Hexo 8) Life Insurance - Guaranteed Income/Returns Plan - Tata AIA Life Insurance Fortune Guarantee Plus 9) Life Insurance - Saving Plan - Bharti AXA Guaranteed Wealth pro 10) Life Insurance - Term Plan - Tata AIA Life Insurance Sampoorna Raksha Supreme 11) Nutrition Supplement for Diabetics - Dr. Reddy's Celevida 12) OTG - Morphy Richards Digichef 13) Plywood - Greenply E-0 Zero Emission Plywood 14) Sample Question Papers - Oswaal Question Set Series Books (CBSE) 15) Semi Automatic Washing Machine - Lloyd Elante 16) Water Heater - Morphy Richards Kube 17) Water Purifier - Havells Gracia Established over 30 years ago in France, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with an effort to guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. The awards are backed by the votes of a large consumer base.

Using the route of much stronger associations, Product of the Year has significantly strengthened its proposition, making it more compelling and appealing to product teams across the board. The platform now offers brands the opportunity to use the logo on digital, offline and integrated campaigns, following the global models being used successfully in the US, Europe and other markets. This sought after recognition is based on consumer voting conducted by NielsenIQ who executed a pan India survey to determine the winners.

Mike Nolan, CEO, Product of the Year Management said, “Product of the Year remains the power of the people. Now more than ever shoppers want great new products that deliver value and with thousands of products that are launched each year, Product of the Year uniquely helps people find those innovations. Product of the Year has a direct impact on not only the credibility of brands that are voted winners but has demonstrable impact on increased sales. It’s been a different landscape across global markets and we've seen scores of brands innovate in unique ways - but Product of the Year remains a trusted source of information for shoppers.” Commenting on the winner announcement, Raj Arora, CEO, Product of the Year India, said, “Product of the Year continues to champion innovation by working with the consumer and NielsenIQ to identify the best new innovations in the market. Our winners consistently report increased awareness and upward ticks in the movement of their products and that is gratifying. The consumer remains at the core of our process, helping our winners stand out. This year, we’ve seen some fabulous innovations again.” Product of the Year India has NielsenIQ as their Research Affiliate since its inception in India, 14 years ago.

About Product of the Year Product of the Year (POY) – is an international standard of consumer recognition that was founded over 30 years ago in France and is currently in over 40 countries. It helps guide the consumer to the best products and rewards manufacturers for their quality and innovation.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)