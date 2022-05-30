Coriander futures decline on low demand

Coriander prices on Monday fell by Rs 18 to Rs 11,178 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure amid weak demand in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for June delivery eased by Rs 18 or 0.16 percent to Rs 11,178 per quintal in 13,770 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in the spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices.

