Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday declined by Rs 16 to Rs 2,865 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for June delivery fell by Rs 16 or 0.56 percent to Rs 2,865 per quintal with an open interest of 90,360 lots.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

