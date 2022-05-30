Left Menu

Strides Pharma gets USFDA approval for generic Ibuprofen oral suspension

Strides said it has a total of 274 abbreviated new drug application ANDA filings with USFDA, of which 250 ANDAs have been approved and 24 are pending approval.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 14:22 IST
Strides Pharma gets USFDA approval for generic Ibuprofen oral suspension
  • Country:
  • India

Strides Pharma Science Ltd (Strides) on Monday said its Singapore-based arm has received approval from the US health regulator for generic Ibuprofen oral suspension, which is used to relieve pain from various conditions.

The approval granted to the company's step-down wholly-owned subsidiary Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd, Singapore, by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Ibuprofen oral suspension of the strength of 100 mg/5 ml, the company said in a statement.

The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Motrin oral suspension, 100 mg/5 mL, of McNeil Consumer Healthcare (McNeil), it added.

The product will be manufactured at the company's facility in Bengaluru and will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc in the US market.

Citing IQVIA MAT March 2022 data, the company said the US market for Ibuprofen oral suspension 100 mg/5 ml is approximately USD 66 million. Strides said it has a total of 274 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filings with USFDA, of which 250 ANDAs have been approved and 24 are pending approval. It currently has around 60 commercialised products in the US and has set a target to launch around 20 new products every year from the combined portfolio, Strides noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022