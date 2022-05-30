Left Menu

Shanghai stocks close at 5-week highs as COVID curbs ease

China stocks rose for a fourth straight session to close up on Monday, with Shanghai stocks at five-week highs, as the capital Beijing and financial hub of Shanghai eased stringent COVID-19 control measures. The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.7% higher at 4,029.02, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6% to close at 3,149.06 points.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 30-05-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 14:22 IST
Shanghai stocks close at 5-week highs as COVID curbs ease
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks rose for a fourth straight session to close up on Monday, with Shanghai stocks at five-week highs, as the capital Beijing and the financial hub of Shanghai eased stringent COVID-19 control measures.

The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.7% higher at 4,029.02, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6% to close at 3,149.06 points. The Hang Seng index rose 2.1% to 21,123.93, while the China Enterprises Index gained 2.4% to 7,255.13 points.

** Some residents in Beijing were allowed to return to work, while Shanghai inched closer towards lifting its two-month-old COVID-19 lockdown from Wednesday, as the number of infections across China dropped. ** On Sunday, Shanghai authorities said they will remove "unreasonable" conditions for businesses to resume work from Wednesday and announced 50 policy measures to support the economy.

** "With the continuous implementation of work resumption plans, worries over growth are expected to be eased marginally," said CICC in a note. ** Also, "given the recent increase in macro-policy support and the relatively loose macro liquidity conditions, we believe market valuation has bottomed for the year," said Meng Lei, China Equity Strategist at UBS Securities.

** "There could be more earnings downgrades in the period ahead and around the Q2 earnings season... opportunity will emerge once the current round of earnings downgrades is largely done." Meng added. ** Consumer staples and tourism led the gains, up 1.9% and 3%, respectively. Semiconductors and automobiles rose more than 1% each, while real estate developers lost 2%.

** China's securities regulator said it has agreed to include exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in stock connect schemes with Hong Kong. ** Asian stocks also rose, as investors wagered on an eventual slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong climbed nearly 4%, with food-delivery giant Meituan and e-commerce giant Alibaba soaring 6.8% and 4.3%, respectively. ** Sentiment in the sector was improved as Alibaba and Baidu posted better-than-expected earnings last week, sending tech firms up 3.8% on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022