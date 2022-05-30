Nepal authorities recover bodies of 20 out of 22 people on board crashed aircraft
Rescue workers in Nepal have recovered the bodies of 20 people out of the 22 who were on board a small aircraft that crashed in a remote northwestern region, an aviation official in the capital Kathmandu said on Monday.
"Efforts are underway to bring the bodies to Kathmandu," Teknath Sitaula, a spokesman for the capital's Tribhuvan International Airport told Reuters.
