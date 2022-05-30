Left Menu

SAIL files complaint with Delhi police over fake links on social networks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 15:30 IST
SAIL files complaint with Delhi police over fake links on social networks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned SAIL on Monday said it has filed a complaint with the cyber cell of Delhi police over the circulation of several fake links in the name of steel major on various social media platforms.

''It has come to our notice that multiple fake messages and links in the name of SAIL are being circulated by some unknown persons on WhatsApp and various other social media platforms ...,'' the steel major said in a tweet.

A company official told PTI that a complaint has been filed with the cyber cell of the Delhi police.

In the complaint, the company said multiple fake messages and links in the name of SAIL are being circulated by unknown persons on WhatsApp and various other social media platforms announcing some exclusive gifts to be won. ''It is a fake message and all are advised not to open the link or forward it to anyone,'' it said. Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steel-making company with an annual steel-making capacity of over 20 million tonnes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022