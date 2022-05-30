Shanghai city says it will lift lockdown restrictions on June 1
Shanghai authorities said they will lift the city's lockdown from midnight on Wednesday, allowing private cars back onto the roads and people to freely move in and out of low-risk housing compounds.
Bus and rail transport will also resume basic operations from June 1, the city said in a statement on its official WeChat account.
