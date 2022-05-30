Shanghai city says it will lift lockdown restrictions on June 1

Shanghai authorities said they will lift the city's lockdown from midnight on Wednesday, allowing private cars back onto the roads and people to freely move in and out of low-risk housing compounds.

Bus and rail transport will also resume basic operations from June 1, the city said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

Also Read: WRAPUP 2-Shanghai aims to reopen more COVID-shut businesses, Beijing battles on

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)