Croatian rescuers recover bodies of four people on board crashed plane

Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 30-05-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 15:55 IST
Rescue workers in Croatia said on Monday they had recovered the bodies of all four people who had been onboard a small plane that crashed in the southeast of the country.

"Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that all passengers who were on board the Cessna aircraft were killed," Damir Trust, the director of civil defense, told reporters, a day after the plane went missing.

The four people on board the plane included two Germans, one Croat, and the Swiss pilot, the police said earlier.

