LT Foods Q4 profit up 26 pc to Rs 75.26 crore

LT Foods Ltd on Monday reported a 26 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 75.26 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

Its net profit stood at Rs 59.73 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose 31 per cent to Rs 1,537 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 1,169 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net profit rose 7 per cent to Rs 309.20 crore in FY22 from Rs 289.07 crore in the previous year.

Total income increased by 14 per cent to Rs 5,451 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal from Rs 4,773 crore in FY21.

LT Foods Ltd sells basmati rice, pulses, chips, ready to eat products, suji, atta and nuts etc. Its major brands are Daawat, Royal and Devaaya.

LT Foods managing director & CEO Ashwani Arora said: ''..we have delivered a robust performance in a challenging macro environment with an all-round growth in revenue and profits both in India and in international markets across all three segments – Basmati & Other Specialty Rice, Organic, and Health & Convenience segments.'' ''Our investments in targeted brands coupled with our expanding distribution network has enabled LT Foods to create a sustainable, growing business model,'' he added.

