Garuda Aerospace's Agnishwar Jayaprakash Promises to Create Employment for 10 Lakh Indian Youth in an Open Letter to the PM

Committed to building a comprehensive and safe ecosystem for the use of drones in India, Garuda Aerospace recently participated in the first edition of Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 that took place in New Delhi, wherein they showcased their technology and offerings for different sectors.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Leading Indian Drone start-up, Garuda Aerospace continues to innovate and lead the category’s growth in India. Committed to building a comprehensive and safe ecosystem for the use of drones in India, Garuda Aerospace recently participated in the first edition of Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 that took place in New Delhi, wherein they showcased their technology and offerings for different sectors. The Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 was inaugurated by PM Shri Narendra Modi with an aim to spread a word of India being the fastest growing drone expert in the world. Thanking the Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi for inspiring the generation and for giving a chance to the drone industry, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace handed over an open letter to the Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi at the inauguration. Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace in his letter to the Prime Minister said, “Over the past 8 years, the whole world has observed a Silent drone revolution rapidly gaining momentum in India. In no uncertain terms, none of the progress made in the Indian Drone Ecosystem would have been possible if not for your progressive policies.'' “I promised myself that one day, I would make you and our country proud. I vowed that one day, I would create a robust Drone ecosystem in India which would impact 1 billion Indians, employ 10 lakh youth & be an instrument in your hands that contributes towards your vision of a USD 5 trillion Indian economy,” he promised. Currently valued at USD 250 million, Garuda is India's most valuable Drone start-up and is on its way to become India's 1st ever Drone Unicorn start-up. Garuda's fleet comprises 300 drones, 500 pilots and 200 core engineers in 26 cities across the country with global expansion right around the corner with proud owners of India's largest manufacturing facilities in Gurgaon & Chennai that manufactures 30 different types of drones & offer 45 diverse services. Garuda Aerospace aims to be the number one in this industry by serving employments too many at one go. About Garuda Aerospace India’s Most Dependable Drone Start-up Garuda Aerospace is a human-centric brand that is focused on developing low-cost drone solutions to optimize industries through accurate data. At our core, we’re a Drone-As-A-Software aggregator that designs impeccable drones for a myriad of human and industrial needs. We pride ourselves on the impactful intelligence our drone solutions have to offer. Having only started in 2015, we’ve already made a significant mark on the drone industry. For more information, please visit www.garudaaerospace.com. PWR PWR

