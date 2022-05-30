Two of family killed as truck hits motorcycle in J'khand

A 40-year-old woman and her son were killed on Monday after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Jharkhand Palamu district, police said.

The accident took place early in the morning near the Jorkat area on National Highway-75 when the goods vehicle hit the two-wheeler from behind, Medininagar Sadar Police Station in charge Kamlesh Kumar said.

Pramila Devi and her 20-year-old son Sunil Saw were returning to their residence in Ramgarh after attending a marriage ceremony when the accident occurred. ''The speeding truck hit the bike from behind. Both of them died on the spot,'' the officer said.

Demanding police action against reckless driving, local people blocked the national highway for around two hours, leading to traffic congestion on the road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)