Left Menu

Two of family killed as truck hits motorcycle in J'khand

A 40-year-old woman and her son were killed on Monday after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Jharkhand Palamu district, police said.The accident took place early in the morning near Jorkat area on National Highway-75 when the goods vehicle hit the two-wheeler from behind, Medininagar Sadar Police Station in-charge Kamlesh Kumar said.Pramila Devi and her 20-year-old son Sunil Saw were returning to their residence in Ramgarh after attending a marriage ceremony when the accident occurred.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 30-05-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 16:12 IST
Two of family killed as truck hits motorcycle in J'khand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old woman and her son were killed on Monday after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Jharkhand Palamu district, police said.

The accident took place early in the morning near the Jorkat area on National Highway-75 when the goods vehicle hit the two-wheeler from behind, Medininagar Sadar Police Station in charge Kamlesh Kumar said.

Pramila Devi and her 20-year-old son Sunil Saw were returning to their residence in Ramgarh after attending a marriage ceremony when the accident occurred. ''The speeding truck hit the bike from behind. Both of them died on the spot,'' the officer said.

Demanding police action against reckless driving, local people blocked the national highway for around two hours, leading to traffic congestion on the road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022