Croatian rescuers recover bodies of four people on board crashed plane

Rescue workers in Croatia said on Monday they had recovered the bodies of all four people who had been on board a small plane that crashed in the southeast of the country.

"Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that all passengers who were on board the Cessna aircraft were killed," Damir Trut, the director of civil defence, told reporters, a day after the plane went missing. The four people on board the plane which took off from the Adriatic city of Split on Sunday included two Germans, one Croat and the Swiss pilot, the police said earlier.

Bad weather delayed the search of the mountainous area in which 400 rescue workers from the civil defence, police and firefighting department took part, Trut said.

