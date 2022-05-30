Left Menu

'Perform Your Way To Success', A motivational bestseller book by Babita Rani

Every New Year's Eve, we commit ourselves to another interpretation of 'New time, New me'. Rewinding to the last time, or perhaps two or three years, we are all aware that all of us have made numerous resolutions and also broken them. Either way, it's been going on for a while, and inescapably, we end up asking ourselves 'How many times do I've to try this to succeed?'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 16:16 IST
'Perform Your Way To Success', A motivational bestseller book by Babita Rani
Author Babita Rani with her book 'Perform Your Way To Success'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Every New Year's Eve, we commit ourselves to another interpretation of 'New time, New me'. Rewinding to the last time, or perhaps two or three years, we are all aware that all of us have made numerous resolutions and also broken them. Either way, it's been going on for a while, and inescapably, we end up asking ourselves 'How many times do I've to try this to succeed?' The honest answer is 'Forever', because there will always be new changes we would want to make - a new person we will want to become. And that's okay. Growth is what life is all about.

Babita Rani, a highly qualified and educated professional is here with her new book 'Perform Your Way To Success'. The book is a homage to her late husband and covers eleven secrets which can help an individual to achieve holistic peak performance. She watched her husband practice those secrets in real life and achieve great things. The book explains how by espousing a set of eleven principles numerous people can lead fulfilling and successful lives. We too can separate ourselves from the crowd and increase our chances of achieving greatness. This book is now an Amazon bestseller and is a useful read for people of all age groups. 'Perform Your Way To Success' can help us ameliorate our lives, no matter the peer group. Motivating ourselves can be a tricky thing originally, but if we embrace it in the long run, it'll yield great results. The life lessons in each chapter can help people change themselves and if they inculcate even one of them in their lifestyle, they will become a better version of themselves. This book will be a great starting point for a successful journey. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022