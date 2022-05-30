Left Menu

Natco Pharma reports Q4 net loss at Rs 50.5 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 16:37 IST
Natco Pharma reports Q4 net loss at Rs 50.5 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Natco Pharma on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 50.5 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 53 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 596.8 crore compared to Rs 331.3 crore, it added.

The loss in the fourth quarter was primarily due to inventory value write-off and provision of estimated credit losses, the company said, adding its total expenses in the fourth quarter were also higher at Rs 660.2 crore against Rs 289 crore in the year-ago period.

For the fiscal ended March 2022, consolidated net profit was Rs 170 crore compared to Rs 442.4 crore, down 61.57 per cent, Natco Pharma said.

The company said its consolidated revenue from operations in FY22 stood at Rs 1,944.8 crore against Rs 2,052.1 crore in FY21.

Natco said the reduction in the profit for FY22 was primarily due to inventory value write-off and provision of receivables related to COVID-19 products, with inventory value write-off of Rs 232 crore and provision of Rs 46 crore towards estimated credit loss. On the outlook, the company said it is confident of strong business growth during FY2022-23, led by the export business of cancer drug Lenalidomide and growth in other business segments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
4
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022