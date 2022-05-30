Gayatri Projects Q4 net loss at Rs 504 crore
Gayatri Projects Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 503.58 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.In the year-ago period, the company had posted a consolidated net profit after tax of Rs 18.64 crore, Gayatri Projects Ltd said in a filing to BSE.The consolidated net loss is after tax, the filing said.
The consolidated net loss is ''after tax'', the filing said. The consolidated income of the company during January-March period declined to Rs 539.32 crore, over Rs 1,364.31 crore in the year-ago period. The company's operations primarily consist of construction activities.
