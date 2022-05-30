Left Menu

Gayatri Projects Q4 net loss at Rs 504 crore

Gayatri Projects Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 503.58 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.In the year-ago period, the company had posted a consolidated net profit after tax of Rs 18.64 crore, Gayatri Projects Ltd said in a filing to BSE.The consolidated net loss is after tax, the filing said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 17:05 IST
Gayatri Projects Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 503.58 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

In the year-ago period, the company had posted a consolidated net profit (after tax) of Rs 18.64 crore, Gayatri Projects Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated net loss is ''after tax'', the filing said. The consolidated income of the company during January-March period declined to Rs 539.32 crore, over Rs 1,364.31 crore in the year-ago period. The company's operations primarily consist of construction activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

