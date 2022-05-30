Left Menu

Sebi rejigs risk management review committee

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 17:11 IST
Sebi rejigs risk management review committee
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi has restructured its committee, which reviews the risk management framework for the cash and derivatives, including commodity derivatives.

The 14-member committee will be headed by IIM Ahmedabad Professor JR Varma, an update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed.

Apart from Varma, the members of the committee include Sebi officials, managing directors of NSE Clearing, Indian Clearing Corporation, Metropolitan Clearing Corporation of India, Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation, National Commodity Clearing, Clearing Corporation of India, and the president of Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI).

Other members of the committee are -- Sriram Krishnan, Managing Director, Head of Securities Services at Deutsche Bank, Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank, Kuryan G Stephanos, Vice President - Finance and MIS at ITC Ltd and Gopalarethinam, Head Commercial and Bullion Management of Titan Company Ltd. The committee has been entrusted with the task of recommending changes if required in the margin system, consider and suggest measures in reducing transmission of risk from other segments and review the investor protection measure in the stock exchanges related to risk management. Also, it will be responsible for recommending changes if required in the regulatory framework related to risk management for the cash and derivatives segment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
4
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022