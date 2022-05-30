Left Menu

Omaxe posts Rs 36.62 cr net loss in March quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 17:15 IST
Omaxe posts Rs 36.62 cr net loss in March quarter
Realty firm Omaxe Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 36.62 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income fell to Rs 172.86 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 191.87 crore a year ago.

Omaxe posted a net loss of Rs 161.61 crore in the last fiscal against a net loss of Rs 235.21 crore in 2020-21.

Total income rose to Rs 637.94 crore in 2021-22 fiscal from Rs 514.59 crore in the preceding financial year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

