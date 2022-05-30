Soccer-French minister: over 100 arrested around Stade de France after Champions League trouble
More than 100 people were arrested after crowd trouble following last weekend's Champions League soccer final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, said French interior minister Gerald Darmanin.
Darmanin said there were 29 arrests around and inside the Stade de France stadium, of which half he said were "British citizens", and a further 77 arrests in the surrounding Seine Saint-Denis Paris suburb, not involving British.
