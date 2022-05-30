Jain Irrigation sees over 5-fold jump in Q4 net profit

Jain Irrigation on Monday posted a more than five-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 279.06 crore in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 on higher income.

The Jalgoan-based company had clocked a net profit of Rs 49.06 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income on a consolidated basis rose by 8.63 per cent to Rs 2,084.88 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022, compared to Rs 1,919.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses remained higher at Rs 1,992.73 crore against Rs 1,897.91 crore in the said period.

In the full 2021-22 fiscal year, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 328.63 crore when compared to a net loss of Rs 402.72 crore in the previous fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 7,138.19 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 5,813.26 crore in the previous year.

Jain Irrigation is into the manufacturing of micro-irrigation systems, PVC and HDPE pipes, plastic sheets, agro-processed products, renewable energy solutions, tissue culture plants, financial services and other agricultural inputs.

Shares of the company settled up 2.30 per cent at Rs 37.85 apiece on the BSE.

