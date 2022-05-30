French journalist killed in shelling in Ukraine's Luhansk region - governor
Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 18:16 IST
Efforts to evacuate civilians in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine were suspended on Monday after an armored transport was hit by shrapnel from a Russian shell, killing a French journalist, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said.
Gaidai wrote on the Telegram app that the shrapnel pierced the vehicle's armor, killing the accredited French journalist traveling inside.
Gaidai provided a photograph of a press accreditation identifying the journalist.
