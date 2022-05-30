French journalist killed in shelling in Ukraine's Luhansk region - governor

Efforts to evacuate civilians in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine were suspended on Monday after an armored transport was hit by shrapnel from a Russian shell, killing a French journalist, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

Gaidai wrote on the Telegram app that the shrapnel pierced the vehicle's armor, killing the accredited French journalist traveling inside.

Gaidai provided a photograph of a press accreditation identifying the journalist.

